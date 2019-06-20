Biden Refuses to Apologize for Fond Memories of Racist Senate Colleagues

POCAHONTAS: ‘It’s never okay to celebrate segregationists…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Joe Biden hit back at his Democratic opponents — especially New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker — who called on Biden to apologize for remarks he made at a fundraising event Tuesday evening.

Biden had slammed today’s polarized politics and said even during the Civil Rights era, he was able to work with two late segregationist senators.

“At least there was some civility,” Biden said. “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don’t talk to each other anymore.”

Several other 2020 Democrats were quick to condemn Biden’s comments.

“I’m not here to criticize other Democrats, but it’s never okay to celebrate segregationists. Never,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, according to CNN.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., agreed: “To suggest that individuals who literally made it their life’s work to take America back on the issue of race is a real problem to me,” she said.

Booker, D-N.J., demanded an apology from Biden, calling his comments about segregationists offensive and insensitive.

Biden, however, rejected Booker’s demands: “There’s not a racist bone in my body,” he said.

“Apologize for what?” Biden continued. “Cory should apologize. He knows better … I’ve been involved in civil rights my whole career.”

“The point I’m making is you don’t have to agree,” Biden said, noting that he “could not have disagreed more” with segregationists in the Senate.

“You don’t have to like the people in terms of their views, but you just simply make the case and you beat them. You beat them without changing the system,” he said.

Booker shot back in an interview with Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight”: “I was raised to speak truth to power,” Booker said. “And I will never apologize for doing that and Vice President Biden shouldn’t need this lesson.”