Joe Biden Refuses to Admit Son’s Ukraine Dealings Were ‘Wrong’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden refused to admit that his son’s business dealings in Ukraine were wrong, if not illegal.

In an interview for Telemundo, host Jose Diaz–Balart asked Biden whether he believed his son Hunter was wrong to involve himself with Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company, and other foreign companies.

“Your son did make a lot of money,” said Diaz–Balart. “There are some reports of $50,000 to $80,000 a month in a Ukrainian company while you were vice president. Also had dealings with a Chinese state government-run company while you were vice president. Was that wrong?”

Biden disagreed and instead tried to turn the conversation back to President Donald Trump: “No,” he answered, “there is nothing asserting that he did anything that was illegal. Nothing.”

Diaz–Balart clarified that he was not asking whether Hunter Biden’s activities were illegal, but whether they were wrong.

“Look, here’s what I’m not going to do. I’m not going to—and I know you’re not intending to do this—play the game to take the eye off the culprit,” Biden responded.

The comment echoed one Biden has frequently repeated of late, including during an Iowa town hall last week, when he lashed out angrily against an Elizabeth Warren supporter for pressing him on Ukraine.

Hunter Biden has similarly denied any wrongdoing, despite admitting that his prominent position with Burisma was a “mistake.” For much of his tenure on the Burisma board, he also was dealing with acknowledged drug and sex addictions, which may have contributed to the clouding of his judgment.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part … because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it—I know that there was—did nothing wrong at all,” Hunter Biden told ABC News. “However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is … a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”