Joe Biden Isn’t ‘Middle Class Joe’ Anymore

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Joe Biden might, as he claims, have once been the poorest senator in Congress—but he’s certainly not considered ‘middle-class’ anymore, according to The Washington Post.

Over the past decade, Biden has “enjoyed an explosion of wealth,” generating income from book deals and speaking fees that “ranged to as much as $200,000 per speech,” according to public documents.

“I’ve never been painfully employed in my life,” Biden joked a few months before the 2016 election. “I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do. You know, I mean, I’ve never cashed a paycheck in my entire life. You think I’m joking, I’m not.”

His 12,000-square-foot house in McLean, Virginia, features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, marble fireplaces, a gym and a sauna, the Post reported.

And as he travels across the country campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Biden has enjoyed “VIP hotel suites, town cars and professional drivers, chartered flights and travel expense reimbursements that for some of his appearances reached at least $10,000 per event,” it said.

In typical fashion, Biden has waffled between rejecting and embracing the “working class” label—sometimes in the very same breath.

“When we got sworn in, the president of the United States asked me to chair—you know, old middle-class Joe,” Biden said during a labor conference in 2009.

“If I heard one more thing about the scrappy kid from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and carrying a lunch bucket—I never carried a lunch bucket, but I guess I’m the middle-class guy. By the way, I’m proud of that,” he said.

Biden also bought a $2.7 million, 4,800-square-foot vacation house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and built a 7,000-square-foot lakeside home in Wilmington, Delaware, more than two decades ago.

“Although many politicians are wealthy, Biden’s new circumstances run the risk of cutting against a core message of his campaign: that unique among the presidential candidates, he can connect with and represent the middle class,” the Post wrote.

Biden has also refused to release his tax returns since 2016, his last year as vice president, according to the Post.

He vowed to make this information public throughout his presidential campaign, but failed to meet the official deadline for publication and filed for an extension until July 9.

“The 2016 election ended an unbroken 44-year career for Biden as a federal government employee,” the Post wrote. “In its aftermath, Biden went about doing something he had been unable to achieve in public service: make a significant amount of money.”