Joe Biden’s Campaign Looks to Michelle Obama for Star Power

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential candidate Joe Biden wants former First Lady Michelle Obama to have a front and center role in his campaign, according to The Hill.

Former President Barack Obama finally endorsed his past running mate last week, and now Biden’s aides are looking to involve his wife, as well.

“We know what pretty much everyone in America does: Michelle Obama is probably the most beloved member of the Democratic party and her support is a big deal,” a Biden aide said. “Any future announcement would reflect the incredible impact her voice has.”

Michelle Obama is expected to lend her name to help Biden’s campaign roll out a plan to increase voter registration, but the timing of the roll-out is still uncertain, according to The Hill.

It’s also unclear how much of a role Michelle Obama is willing to play. One source said she “has an incredible soft spot for Joe,” but another source close to the Obama family said her friendship with Biden likely won’t be enough to convince her to step into the spotlight on his behalf.

“She hates campaigning and fundraising with a passion,” said one Biden fundraiser.

“She hates dealing with donors, hates the bulls**t political side of things and how fake it all is, and she thinks of it as a time suck,” the donor continued. “It’s the single No. 1 reason she won’t run for office, even though no matter what office she’d run for, she’d win.”

Some have speculated that Biden might ask Michelle Obama to be his running mate. Dick Harpootlian, the former Democratic Party chairman of South Carolina, said it’s too soon to rule anything out.

“She may not like politics, but also Donald Trump has dissembled everything her husband tried to accomplish,” he said. “If she engages, God help Donald Trump, because she’s tough as nails and enormously popular.”