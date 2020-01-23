Joe Biden ‘Lost His Mind’ after Saying Illegal Aliens with DUIs Should Stay in US

‘I don’t count drunk driving as a felony…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Monday that he would not deport illegal aliens who are convicted of drunken driving, prompting a former top immigration official to say that the former vice president has “lost his mind.”

Instead of deporting drunk-driving illegal aliens, Biden said his administration would fire the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who arrest and deport these criminal illegal aliens, Fox News reported.

“They go off to school wondering whether their mom comes and picks them up, is she not going to be there because an ICE agent was there to arrest her,” Biden said in an interview with Vice News.

“[Officers are] going to get fired—you’re fired if, in fact, you do that,” he continued. “You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s committed and I don’t count drunk driving as a felony.”

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan responded Wednesday in an interview on “Fox & Friends First.”

“He was in Congress for decades. He knows how this works. There is no prerequisite, you commit any crime to be removed from the United States if you’re here illegally. That is the way the law is written in statute,” Homan said.

“If he doesn’t like what ICE is doing then he can change the law, but you cannot fire a law enforcement officer to enforcing the law that he took an oath to enforce, a law that was enacted by Congress,” he continued. “It is a ridiculous statement.”

Homan said that Biden was vice president when the United States routinely removed criminal illegal aliens.

“I oversaw [the] removal of one million illegal aliens, over 100,000 of them were DUI convictions and many didn’t have any convictions at all, they were just here illegally so his tune has totally changed,” Homan said. “We didn’t hear a peep from him back when he was vice president on this issue.

Biden has previously claimed that his own wife and daughter were killed in a 1972 drunken-driving accident involving a tractor–trailer. However, some official sources indicate that the accident was his wife’s fault.

It is unknown whether she was inebriated at the time.