Biden’s Hispanic Outreach Staffer Quits in Frustration

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A senior staffer in charge of Joe Biden’s outreach to Latino voters quit his campaign in protest, according to Politico.

Vanessa Cardenas had worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign since it began in April.

But a friend of Cardenas told Politico that Biden neglected Hispanic outreach and instead focused on African American and white voters.

Cardenas was also concerned about Biden’s approach to immigration, her friend explained.

“Vanessa kept banging her head against the wall trying to get them to take the community more seriously,” one friend told Politico. “And Biden just really won’t change when it comes to the way he talks about immigration. It became too much.”

Biden has remained somewhat in the center of the immigration debate, adhering to the Obama administration’s standards on deportation and detainment while other leftist candidates openly call for the decriminalization of illegal immigration and total amnesty.

“I will not stop all deportations,” Biden told an immigration activist last week. “I will prioritize deportations, only for people who have committed a felony or serious crime.”

This kind of rhetoric was “too much” for Cardenas, her friend said.

“What happened last week was a perfect example of what Vanessa was dealing with,” the friend explained. “Biden just refuses to talk about the issue in a compassionate way.”

After Cardenas resigned, Biden vowed to make Hispanic outreach more of a priority.

He wished her well and called her “very, very good,” adding that he can “understand her frustration” in regard to how little time his campaign has spent in Hispanic communities.

“I’m getting the same thing, and I’m sure every candidate is, no matter what state you’re in, why you’re not spending more time in other states,” Biden said. “I wish her well. I’m sorry she was frustrated.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.