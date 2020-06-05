Biden Has ‘Deplorable’ Moment: 10-15% of Americans ‘Aren’t Very Good People’

‘Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday that 10-15% of the American public are just “not very good people.”

Speaking during a virtual town hall with young Americans, Biden addressed George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement, arguing that the U.S. needs to take seriously the allegations of racial prejudice and police brutality.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that,” the former vice president added. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are.”

Biden’s comment was reminiscent of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s claim that half of Trump supporters deserved to be relegated to a “basket of deplorables.”

The presumptive Democrat nominee, who faced widespread criticism recently for his own racist gaffe, went on to blast Trump for using the Oval Office to sow division.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come out,” he said.

Critics were quick to point out how hypocritical Biden’s comments were considering his campaign’s overarching message of “unity.”

Here we go again with THE DEPLORABLES!@JoeBiden just can’t stop himself from judging everyone around him. He thinks knows who are “just not very good” people. Just like he knows that Black people not supporting him “Ain’t Black!” Some uniter he is.https://t.co/C2sSD5dGJG — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 5, 2020

Joe says 10-15% of Americans are “not very good people.” This is ripe coming from the man who opposed bussing because he didn’t want his kids growing up in a “racial jungle.”https://t.co/6AIL5F9RbL — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) June 5, 2020