Joe Biden Tells Dems to Include Green New Deal in Coronavirus Bailout

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden, hailed by the mainstream media as a “moderate,” has asked Democratic lawmakers to include aspects of the radical Green New Deal in upcoming economic stimulus legislation, the National Review reported.

“We’re going to have an opportunity, I believe, in the next round [of economic aid] here to use … my Green Deal to be able to generate both economic growth as consistent with the kind of infusion of monies we need into the system to keep it going,” Biden said during his online response to the Wuhan virus pandemic.

Biden’s environmental plan, called the Clean Energy Revolution, echoes the Green New Deal plan developed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, in demanding “environmental justice” and “clean energy” to address the “existential threat” posed by climate change.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has pushed for radical policies in the $2 trillion economic bailout package, including a requirement that airline companies that accept taxpayer money reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.

President Donald Trump scolded Democrats for adding a partisan agenda to the legislation.

“Nancy Pelosi came and put a lot of things in the deal that had nothing to do with workers—that had to do with an agenda that they have been trying to get passed for 10 years,” Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall.

“[The Democrats said] ‘We want green energy, let’s stop drilling oil’—they had things in there that were terrible. … Windmills all over the place and all sorts of credits for windmills—they kill the birds and ruin the real estate. A lot of problems.”

Biden also advised Congress to allocate money for infrastructure projects.

“We’re going to need new infrastructure going down the road here, and it’s a way to generate economic growth,” he said. “That’s going to be, I think, the next round we have to be looking at.”

His eyebrow-raising environmental proposal, which included a transnational high-speed rail system, did not yet have a price tag. However, the Green New Deal upon which it was modeled was estimated to cost upward of $93 trillion over 10 years.