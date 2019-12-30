Biden Flip–Flops Again, Claims He WOULD ‘Obey’ GOP Senate Subpoena

‘I’m not saying Joe did anything wrong, but I want to see the transcripts…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In yet another reversal, presidential hopeful Joe Biden said that if he was subpoenaed to appear before Congress and testify about his dealings with Ukraine, he would, in fact, comply.

At first, Biden insisted that he would defy a Senate subpoena, arguing that he had done nothing wrong and that there was nothing to say.

But when asked again during a town hall in Fairfield, Iowa, Biden said: “Well, first of all, I would obey any subpoena that a was sent to me.”

Biden then said it’s unlikely the Senate would even consider calling him.

“The only rational reason that I could possibly be called in an impeachment trial was, ‘Can I shed any light on whether or not he committed the crimes he’s accused of?’” Biden misleadingly stated.

“And there’s no reason to believe I would have any notion of whether he committed that crime.”

In what is his strongest position of the day on this issue, Biden (during a campaign event in Fairfield, IA) says, he would obey any subpoena sent to him. Part of his response here: pic.twitter.com/P2fh12BRNl — Madeleine Rivera (@MRiveraFoxNews) December 29, 2019

Neither of the two articles of impeachment passed by House Democrats specified a crime committed by President Donald Trump.

One of the charges, “abuse of power,” stemmed from his request that Ukrainian officials re-open a series of investigation into corruption that involved a company that was paying Biden’s son millions of dollars in “consulting” fees.

In 2016, then-Vice President Biden, while threatening to withhold a billion-dollar loan, had pressured the prior administration into effectively shutting down the investigation of the energy company Burisma by firing the country’s prosecutor-general.

The Democrats’ other charge, “contempt of Congress,” stemmed from Trump’s refusal to comply with House subpoenas in the partisan investigation, following immediately on the heels of an earlier two year investigation into Russian collusion that was discredited by the Mueller Report.

Many of the Democrats pushing for Trump’s impeachment had campaigned and fund-raised on the promise of it last year, nearly a year before the alleged misconduct in a July 25 phone call had occurred.

Biden said if the Senate provided a legitimate congressional oversight request, he would have no choice but to appear, but reiterated that he was “not going to pretend there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas.”

I want to clarify something I said yesterday. In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2019

But other analysts maintain that a central component of Trump’s defense—and exoneration—is establishing that he had a valid basis in calling for the investigation of Biden, aside from the fact that he is a potential political rival in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump has openly expressed his concerns about Ukrainian collusion with Democrats during the 2016 election and fears that, left to their own devices, they may again attempt to spread misinformation like the Russia collusion hoax.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, has made it clear that compelling Biden to testify is certainly an option when impeachment moves to trial—should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., decide to file the articles with the Senate.

“I love Joe Biden as a person, he is a really decent man, he’s had a lot of tragedy in his life, but I have a conscience very clear right now,” Graham responded after left-wing media asked if he had reservations about dragging his former Senate colleague into the impeachment scrum.

“And I have a duty, if the House is going to shut it down the Senate is going to pick it up,” Graham continued. “… I’m not saying Joe did anything wrong, but I want to see the transcripts, and if there’s nothing there I’ll be the first one to say there’s nothing there.”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.