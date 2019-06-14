Biden Flip Flops Again, This Time on China

‘China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man … They’re not competition for us…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has flip-flopped again, this time on China and its economic relationship with the U.S.

Last month, Biden dismissed claims that China posed an economic threat.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man—They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the West,” Biden said during a speech on May 1, according to Axios. “They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. They’re not bad folks, folks … They’re not competition for us,”

Campaigning in Iowa on Tuesday, Biden switched his position and told supporters, “You bet I’m worried about China.”

But China is a threat now, according to Biden, and it’s President Trump’s fault.

“While Trump is tweeting, China is making massive investments in technologies of the future. While Trump is name-calling, China is building roads, bridges, and high-speed rail. While Trump is pursuing a damaging and erratic trade war, without any real strategy, China is positioning itself to lead the world in renewable energy. While Trump is attacking our friends, China is pressing its advantage all over the world,” he said.

“But the reason I’m optimistic—and the point I’ve been making for years—is, if we do what we need to do here at home, if we stand up for American interests, if we invest in our people, live our values and work with our partners, we can out-compete anyone,” Biden continued.

Biden is supposed to be the moderate, middle-of-the-road Democrat, but he’s constantly flip-flopping his positions to appease the radical left.

Just last week, Biden suddenly changed his position on the Hyde Amendment—a provision he supported for decades that stipulates abortions may be federally funded only in cases of extreme circumstances.

“Women’s rights and health care are under assault in a way that seeks to roll back every step of progress we’ve made over the last 50 years,” Biden wrote on Twitter.