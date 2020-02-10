WATCH: Biden Calls Female Voter a ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’

Former Vice President apparently didn’t like question about losing Iowa…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Joe Biden told a female college student she was a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” after she asked him why voters should trust he can win the general election given his poor performance in the Iowa caucus.

Joe Biden to New Hampshire voter asking about why he lost in Iowa “you’re a lying dog-faced pony solider” pic.twitter.com/H7F6zwjLkL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2020

The voter, identified as Madison Moore, asked Biden at a New Hampshire event, “So you’re arguably the candidate with the greatest advantage in this race. You were vice president. You weren’t burdened down by the impeachment trial. So how do you explain the performance in Iowa, and why should voters believe that you can win the national election?”

Biden then took the microphone and said, “It’s a good question. Number one, Iowa is a Democratic caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus,” he asked the woman.

The woman nodded, which prompted Biden to quip, “No, you haven’t. You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier … You said you were. Now you’ve got to be honest.”

“Now I’m going to be honest with you,” Biden continued, before admitting that Iowa was “confusing.’

Still, he insisted that the primary caucus results will not determine who can win swing states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Moore said that she understood Biden was joking, but she clarified that his answer did not erase her doubts about his electability.

“A lot of what he’s saying seems to be really sad,” she later said, according to the Washington Examiner. “We had heard a lot about deaths and cancer and people losing their jobs, and to me, he doesn’t really seem very solution-oriented.”

Biden’s campaign has lost steam over the past few weeks.

He came in fourth place in Iowa, and he is lagging in polls in New Hampshire, too.

Biden’s poor performance has come as a surprise to his staff, many of whom are relying on South Carolina’s results to revive the former vice president’s drowning campaign.