Biden Denied Communion in SC Because He Advocates for Abortion

‘Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching…’

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden was reportedly denied communion at a Catholic mass on Sunday because he "advocates for abortion."

Father Robert Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church told the Florence Morning News in South Carolina that he turned Biden away.

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey said. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

Biden has claimed to be a lifelong Catholic but has wrestled with the topic of abortion.

Earlier this year, he said he supported the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of tax dollars toward abortion.

But after facing backlash from radical leftists, Biden switched his position and came out against the pro-life law.

The priest’s decision to refuse Biden communion aligns with the Catholic Church’s Code of Canon Law.

Canon 915 states, “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately perseverering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion.”

In a letter to U.S. Catholic bishops in 2004, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger explained the canon law: “The minister of Holy Communion may find himself in the situation where he must refuse to distribute Holy Communion to someone,” including a “Catholic politician” who is “consistently campaigning and voting for permissive abortion and euthanasia laws,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

Morey said this was the teaching he sought to obey.

“As a priest, it is my responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to my care, and I must do so even in the most difficult situations,” Morey said.