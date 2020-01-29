Biden Daughter Scored Exclusive $166K Federal Grant from Fund Her Dad Helped Administer

‘The timing of the grant approval and his daughter’s ascent to leadership in the organization … makes it necessary for the agencies involved to investigate …’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The federal government granted a $166,000 grant to a Delaware nonprofit led by Ashley Biden,the daughter of current presidential contender Joe Biden, while her father was vice president, according to the Washington Examiner.

In 2015, the Department of Justice awarded a competitive two-year grant to the Delaware Center for Justice while Ashley Biden was the foundation’s associate director, government and tax records reveal.

Shortly after the Justice Department awarded the grant to the foundation, Ashley Biden was promoted to executive director.

Joe Biden has been intimately involved with the grant program, known as the Edward Byrne Memorial fund, throughout its existence.

As vice president, he helped steer $1.7 billion in federal dollars to the program, which is supposed to strengthen local law enforcement. His daughter’s foundation was one of only three jurisdictions that Obama’s DOJ allowed to benefit from the program, the Examiner reports.

Biden’s connection to the grant and his daughter’s ensuing promotion are worth questioning, said Tom Anderson, director of the National Legal and Policy Center’s Government Integrity Project.

“The timing of the grant approval and his daughter’s ascent to leadership in the organization that received it makes it necessary for the agencies involved to investigate whether Biden improperly used his influence to steer this grant to his daughter,” Anderson said.

Ashley Biden’s foundation grew in size and revenue after receiving money from the Edward Byrne memorial grant, documents reveal. The year before, the Delaware Center for Justice had brought in $768,305. After the grant, the foundation brought in $1,517,854.

Critics have pointed out that this is yet another example of Biden allegedly using his political prominence to benefit his relatives: