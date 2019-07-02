Biden Blunders Again in Seattle, Claiming Anti-LGBT Comments Used to be OK

‘The American people are so far ahead of their leaders on this issue…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden is once again facing heavy criticism—this time for saying homophobic comments weren’t always considered offensive.

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Seattle on Saturday, Biden tried to point out how far the LGBTQ movement has come since it first began. He said that only five years ago, customers could have “made fun of a gay waiter” in a Seattle restaurant and no one would have cared.

The audience, however, didn’t agree.

“Not in Seattle!” one person shouted, according to The Hill.

Biden praised the LGTBQ movement for forcing the government to accept it in the public sphere.

“The American people are so far ahead of their leaders on this issue,” he said.

Biden and his presidential campaign have been the subject of much criticism as of late. During the second Democratic primary debate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., slammed him for maintaining a relationship with segregationist senators, calling his past comments “hurtful.”

She also attacked Biden for his past opposition to 1970s busing programs that forced integration of segregated schools.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she was bused to school every day,” she said. “And that little girl was me.”

Biden is currently the Democratic frontrunner. His policies appear moderate in comparison to his opponents’, but he’s flip-flopped on important issues, like the Hyde Amendment, in an attempt to gain solidarity with his party’s leftist activists.

President Donald Trump has dismissed Biden’s candidacy, saying that the former vice president’s is only a “threat to himself.”

“I don’t see Joe Biden as a threat,” Trump said after Biden announced his candidacy. “He’s been there a long time. His record’s not good.”