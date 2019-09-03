BIDEN: Ban All Gun Clips that ‘Hold Multiple Bullets in Them’

‘All magazines hold “multiple bullets,” that’s the point…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden called for one of the most restrictive gun-control measures yet, arguing gun magazines that “hold multiple bullets in them” should be banned entirely.

Responding to yet another mass shooting in Texas over the weekend, Biden, the current Democratic primary front-runner, told reporters on Monday that pro-gun-rights advocates are blocking much-needed change.

“This idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can have—hold multiple bullets in them, is absolutely mindless,” Biden said.

“It is no violation of the Second Amendment,” he said. “It’s just a bow to the special interests, the gun manufacturers and the NRA. It’s gotta stop.”

But his proposed magazine ban wouldn’t just ban assault weapons; it would ban most handguns, as well.

Joe Biden makes the most extreme gun-control push of all the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates: Biden calls for banning “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them” All magazines hold “multiple bullets,” that’s the point This call from Biden would ban most handguns pic.twitter.com/4iQkalBxVa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

Biden has demonstrated his lack of knowledge several times before. Last month, he asked attendees at a fundraiser, “There is no rationale for us to have these assault weapons. Who needs a clip that can hold 100 rounds?”

The term “assault” weapon generally refers to any semiautomatic rifle with a detachable magazine clip. Most can only hold 20 to 30 rounds maximum.

High-capacity-magazine weapons, such as machine guns, are already illegal.

Biden isn’t the only one calling for extreme gun control measures. Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke doubled down on his demand for mandatory gun buybacks last week, vowing to confiscate all assault weapons if elected president.

“I want to be really clear that that’s exactly what we are going to do,” the former Texas congressman said during a campaign stop in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Americans who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government,” O’Rourke said. “We’re not going to allow them to stay on our streets, to show up in our communities, to be used against us in our synagogues, our churches, our mosques, our Walmarts, our public places.”