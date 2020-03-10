Biden Tells Michigan Plant Worker He’s ‘Full of S**t’ about Gun Grab

‘I’m not taking your gun away, at all…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) While his campaign and media cohorts work overtime to quash concerns about Democratic front-runner Joe Biden‘s deteriorating cognitive state, the candidate, himself, did little to dispel them at a Michigan rally on Tuesday.

Despite his claim last week that he would appoint radical anti-gun activist Beto O’Rourke to “take care of the gun problem” if he were elected, Biden became hostile and confrontational when pressed on the issue.

Joe Biden is touring an auto plant in Michigan, a *must win* for Democrats.

A blue collar Union autoworker asks Joe about protecting gun rights.

Biden:

– Screams at voter

– Points finger in his face

– Says he will ban “AR-14s”

– Insults him

– Looks scaredpic.twitter.com/xgVLRDd2SR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2020

In a separate video that surfaced, Biden appeared during the confrontation with auto-workers to be telling one of them, “you’re full of s**t” before shushing another. In both versions, Biden clearly appears agitated after being pressed on his positions about gun-rights.

According to the NOQ Report, he doubled down on his pledge to ban so-called assault rifles, such as AK-47s, but only after initially denying the position and claiming to love guns.

“I’m not taking your gun away, at all,” he claimed.

Throughout the brief exchange, Biden continued to display signs of confusion, referring to the non-existent “AR-14”—presumably meaning AR-15s—and then suggesting that they were “machine guns” that held 100 rounds rather than semi-automatic weapons that typically hold 30 rounds per clip.

Michigan, which was slated to go to the polls on Tuesday along with several other states, was being framed as a must-win for both Biden and his chief primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders. The two remained tightly locked in a race for delegates after Biden’s surprise Super Tuesday victories last week.

The battleground state also will play a crucial role in the November general-election race, as it did when President Donald Trump pulled off an unlikely victory in 2016.