Biden Says He’d Appoint Obama to Supreme Court ‘If He’d Take It’

Former president has not endorsed any of the Democrat candidates…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Joe Biden said he’d nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court if he would accept the job.

The former vice president, who served two terms in the Obama administration, was asked during an Iowa campaign event if he’d put Obama on the bench. Biden replied: “If he’d take it, yes.”

It’s unclear whether Obama is interested in a position as Justice, but if he were to be nominated, he would only be the second president in U.S. history to serve on the bench.

William Howard Taft is the only president to sit on the court, and he became Chief Justice in 1921 after serving as president from 1909 to 1913.

Biden’s answer could be an attempt to win Obama’s favor, since the former president has distanced himself from Biden’s campaign.

Obama has refused to endorse his former vice president, instead secretly talking up other Democratic candidates, such as Elizabeth Warren, to high-profile donors.

Biden insists that he asked his former boss not to back him, but some have speculated that Obama is keeping his distance to clear the field for a late announcement from his wife, Michelle, despite her declarations that there’s a “zero percent” chance she runs.

Obama has vowed to back whoever the Democratic candidate is, warning his party to avoid “purity tests.”

“We are going to need everybody. We will not win just by increasing the turnout of the people who already agree with us completely on everything,” he told donors last month in California. “There will be differences, but I want us to make sure that we keep in mind that relative to the ultimate goal, which is to defeat a president and a party that has, I think, taken a sharp turn away from a lot of the core traditions and values and institutional commitments that built this country. Compared to that goal, the differences we’re having right now are relatively minor.”

Obama then added: “Everybody needs to chill out about the candidates,” he said, “but gin up about the prospect of rallying behind whoever emerges from this process.”