Confronted by Mob, Biden Apologizes for Deporting Illegals

‘We want to make sure he won’t repeat what happened during the Obama administration…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Angry progressive protesters confronted Joe Biden and pressured him to apologize for the Obama administration’s three million deportations.

The former vice president resisted the harassment in part but also apologized for many deportations, showing the so-called moderate candidate’s dangerous embrace of the far left.

“I will not apologize for deportation of people who have committed a felony,” Biden said. “I will apologize for deportations if, in fact, you were deported because, in fact, you’re engaged in a misdemeanor and/or your family was separated.”

The protesters outside the New Hampshire campaign stop held signs that said, “Biden, we haven’t forgotten three million deportations.”

Far-left Democrats, in their most recent iteration of devouring their own party members, decried the Obama adminstration for enforcing immigration laws.

“The Obama administration wasn’t a great friend to immigration at all,” said protester Shannon Jackson, 17, of Nottingham, Politico reported. “The goal of today’s protest was to hold him accountable. If Mr. Biden does get the nomination or become the president, we want to make sure he won’t repeat what happened during the Obama administration.”

During the campaign speech, Biden said the “new Democratic Party” has “skewered” him.

He warned that the Democratic presidential primary should not become a “circular firing squad.”

Note to Biden: it already has.

A Hispanic man spoke to Biden through a translator and asked for an apology for “being detained and put into deportation proceedings.”

“I want you to apologize for the three million immigrants that were deported and separated from their families,” he continued, through the translator. “I want to know if you will commit to stopping all deportations and detentions if you are elected president.”

“No, not all deportations and detentions. I would make sure that…what I will…,” Biden said before disrespectful kids interrupted him.

“Three million deportations under the Obama administration! Apologize now!” the mob demanded.

The Hispanic man did not apologize for breaking America’s immigration laws.