(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden confirmed that he plans to pick a female vice president if he wins the nomination, and he named four women his team was currently considering.

Most notably, Biden’s list includes former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Biden referred to as “the former assistant attorney general who got fired.”

Abrams, who lost the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp, continues to claim that the governorship was stolen from her and that Kemp deliberately blocked minority voters from the polls so that he would win.

Abrams said earlier this month that she would be “happy” to run as a vice presidential candidate, even though she said last year that she would only run for the White House as a presidential candidate.

“What I said was, ‘You do not run in a primary for second place,’” Abrams explained at an event at the University of Iowa. “I’m not in the primary, but you can run as second in the general election, and I am happy to do so with the nominee.”

Yates was fired for insubordination in early 2017 after refusing to support President Donald Trump’s ban on flights from countries known to harbor terrorists. However, it is customary and not uncommon for incoming presidents to fill key positions with those who support their agenda.

Yates was later proven to be deeply involved with the Russia-collusion conspiracy involving collusion between the Obama intelligence community and the Hillary Clinton campaign. She was among those who signed a series of warrants seeking authorization to spy on Trump’s campaign under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Biden’s other two options are “the two senators from the state of New Hampshire,” Biden said, referring to Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats.

Shaheen, who faces re-election in 2020 if she chooses to run for the Senate, enjoys high approval numbers among Democrats but also high disapproval, according to Morning Consult. While it is assumed she could safely win her seat back, she would face a potential challenge from former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Biden said his vice president must align with him “philosophically.” That was one of the strengths of former President Barack Obama’s White House, Biden said, according to USA Today.

“We were philosophically in agreement, and we strategically agreed on everything,” Biden said. “We disagreed on tactics sometimes. And a vice president cannot be in a position, even in a Cabinet meeting, where he or she is taking on the president.”

“We’ve had arguments, we’ve shouted at each other in private, but we always completely trusted each other.”

Some have speculated that Obama—who has been pointedly reluctant to endorse Biden thus far—selected the gaffe-prone former Delaware senator because he was unlikely to overshadow him due to his own substantial baggage.