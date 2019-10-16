‘BETO’S’ PLAN: Law Enforcement Would ‘Visit’ Homes to Confiscate Guns

‘Recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After clashing with Pete Buttigieg over gun control policy during last night’s Democratic primary, Robert Francis O’Rourke (“Beto”) admitted this morning that he’d enforce his mandatory buyback of so-called “assault-style” rifles by allowing law enforcement to go door-to-door.

“I think just as in any law that is not followed or flagrantly abused, there have to be consequences or else there is no respect for the law,” O’Rourke said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

When asked what he’d do about a hypothetical rancher who refused to hand over his gun, O’Rourke said: “So in that case, I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back, so that it cannot be potentially used against somebody else,” adding, “But my faith is in this country and in my fellow Americans following the law.”

However, during Tuesday’s debate O’Rourke assured voters that the government won’t “go door to door.”

He’s said the same thing repeatedly on the campaign trail.

“I don’t see the law enforcement going door to door,” he said in September. “I see Americans complying with the law. I see us working with gun owners, non-gun owners, local, county, state, federal law enforcement to come up with the best possible solution. I have yet to meet an owner of an AR-15 who thinks it’s OK that we have these kind of mass killings in this country.”

Now O’Rourke has changed his position entirely, likely because he was confronted during last night’s debate about a policy he hasn’t “thought through,” according to Buttigieg.

Buttigieg called out O’Rourke during last night’s debate for refusing to directly answer questions about how he’d make sure “assault style” firearms were turned into the federal government.

“You just made it clear you are don’t know how this is actually going to take weapons off the streets,” Buttigieg said to O’Rourke. “If you can develop the plan further, I think we can have a debate about it, but we can’t wait.”

Gun violence requires immediate action, Buttigieg said, and O’Rourke’s plan is too radical to work.

“People are dying in the streets right now! We can’t wait for universal background checks, that we finally have a shot to actually get through,” he continued. “We can’t wait to ban the sale of new weapons and high capacity magazines, so we don’t wind up with millions more of these things on the street.

“We can’t wait for red flag laws that are going to disarm domestic abusers and prevent suicides which are not being talked enough as a huge part of the gun violence epidemic in this country. We cannot wait for purity tests, we have to get something done!”

O’Rourke countered by claiming gun confiscation isn’t a “purity test,” it’s just the logical conclusion of an assault-style weapons ban.

He also suggested that the only reason Buttigieg opposed gun confiscation is because it’s unpopular in the polls and he isn’t willing to stand up for what’s right.

Buttigieg responded: “I don’t need lessons from you on courage. We are this close to an assault weapons ban.”