BETO O’ROURKE: Trump Isn’t Welcome in El Paso after Shooting

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke said President Donal Trump isn’t welcome in El Paso, Texas just hours after the president announced he would visit the community following last week’s mass shooting, which left 22 dead.

O’Rourke blamed Trump for using “hateful” rhetoric that inspired the shooter.

This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

O’Rourke, who used to represent El Paso, was joined by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, who currently represents the district.

“From my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” she told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The El Paso shooter allegedly left a manifesto that included white supremacist rhetoric. Escobar said it’s “probably unfair” to say the shooter chose El Paso just because of Trump’s rhetoric, but added the president’s rhetoric on immigration has had an effect.

In his manifesto, the El Paso shooter said his anti-immigrant beliefs predated Trump.

“I putting this here because some people will blame the President or certain presidential candidates for the attack. This is not the case,” the El Paso shooter wrote.

“I know that the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump’s rhetoric,” he said. “The media is infamous for fake news. Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that.”