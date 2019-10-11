‘Beto’ Would Eliminate Tax-Exemption for Churches that Oppose Gay Marriage

‘There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone…that denies the full human rights…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Robert Francis O’Rourke (“Beto”) advocated leftist theocracy on Thursday during CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall, declaring that as president he would remove tax-exempt status from churches, colleges, and charities that oppose same-sex marriage.

Host Don Lemon asked O’Rourke, “Do you think religious institutions like colleges, churches, charities, should they lose their tax exempt status if they oppose same sex marriage?”

“Yes,” O’Rourke said. “There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us,” he said. “So as president, we’re going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.”

If elected president, O’Rourke and many other Democrats, would force Americans to accept their definitions of morality and justice by attacking institutions that believe marriage is a natural union between one man and one woman.

O’Rourke outlines his mission in his “Plan to Pursue Equality for LGBTQ+ People and Ensure They Can Live Openly Without Fear of Discrimination or Violence.”

The plan includes executive actions such as reversing Trump’s ban on transgender military members; reversing Trump’s policy that allows adoption and foster care agencies to reject same-sex partners; and “ending the Administration’s exclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected under sex discrimination under Title VII and Title IX.”

O’Rourke’s presidential administration would regard LGBTQ+ individuals, with their uncertain and constantly evolving definition, as a “vulnerable population for purposes of immigration enforcement.”

In other words, if an immigrant wants access to the United States, then they simply have to claim they’re being discriminated against because of their LGBTQ+ status.