BETO: Civil-Rights Law Requires Churches to Accept Gay Marriage

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke has continued to double down on his claim that religious institutions should lose their tax-exempt statuses if they oppose same-sex marriage, claiming that U.S. law “requires” churches, mosques and temples to support LGBT rights.

The former Texas congressman, polling in the low single digits, has since walked back his claim that he’d use the IRS against religious institutions that didn’t comply. However, he has continued to argue that faith-based organizations are required to respect the LGBT agenda under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“They must follow the laws of this country, including the law that prohibits discrimination,” O’Rourke said in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

“I want to make sure that we enforce those laws,” O’Rourke continued. “I’m going to make sure those continue to be our values in this country, that we uphold the law, but that we also respect the freedom to pursue those religious beliefs as you see fit.”

O’Rourke came under fire earlier this month for threatening to remove tax exemptions from religious institutions that don’t buy into his social-justice platform.

“There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone … that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us.” O’Rourke said during a CNN town hall. “And so as president, we are going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.”

Several of the Democratic candidates disavowed O’Rourke’s position, and Republicans slammed it as “bigoted nonsense” that “would target a lot of sincere Christians, Jews, and Muslims,” according to Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.