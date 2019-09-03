Bernie Sanders Says He’s Open To a Meat Tax

‘If we believe as I do and you do that climate change is real, we’re gonna have to tackle it in every single area including agriculture…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he’d be open to creating a meat tax to be more environmental friendly.

While answering questions at a rally, one woman asked Sanders how he would “ensure that Americans limit their consumption of animal products,” noting that “Germany has imposed a meat tax in hopes of limiting this consumption. What are your plans to stop these large corporations from further usurping natural resources and polluting the planet?”

“It’s a good question,” Sanders said, before noting that he is not opposed to a similar move. “If we believe as I do and you do that climate change is real, we’re gonna have to tackle it in every single area including agriculture,” he said.

Bernie Sanders suggests he is open to a “meat tax,” other efforts to target animal agriculture pic.twitter.com/tky9MoUfdv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 30, 2019

“And in fact, one of the things we want to do with our farmers out there is help them become more aggressive,” Sanders continued, “And able to help us combat climate change rather than contribute to it. So we will certainly… you’re right, we’ve got to look at agriculture. We’ve got to look at every cause of the crisis that we face.”

Just last week, Sanders launched a climate-change plan that would cost the U.S. more than $16 trillion if passed.

The proposal, which Sanders said is similar to the Green New Deal championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, calls for 100-percent renewable power and transportation by 2030.

It also calls for a total “decarbonization” by 2050, referring to the eradication of fossil fuels that create greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide. However, researchers have shown that considerable quantities of greenhouse gasses are emitted naturally by the Earth.

“The scope of the challenge ahead of us shares similarities with the crisis faced by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1940s,” Sanders’s plan said, invoking the leader whose New Deal labor programs are credited with pulling America out of the Great Depression—and who also presided over the U.S involvement in World War II.

Sanders’s plan likened global warming not to the earlier economic struggle, but rather to the fight to defeat Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“Battling a world war on two fronts—both in the East and the West—the United States came together, and within three short years restructured the entire economy in order to win the war and defeat fascism,” said the plan.

“As president, Bernie Sanders will boldly embrace the moral imperative of addressing the climate crisis and act immediately to mobilize millions of people across the country in support of the Green New Deal,” it continued.