Bernie Praises Commie China for Doing ‘More to Help Its People’ than Other Countries

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., praised communist China for doing more to help its people get out of poverty than any other nation in an interview on Tuesday.

Although China is an authoritarian regime, it has still made tremendous progress, Sanders told Hill.TV.

“China is a country that is moving unfortunately in a more authoritarian way in a number of directions,” Sanders said. “But what we have to say about China, in fairness to China and it’s leadership, is—if I’m not mistaken—they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization, so they’ve done a lot of things for their people.”

Sanders added that the U.S. could have a much more successful relationship with China if it moved “toward a more Democratic form of government.” Instead, it’s “moving in the opposite direction,” he said.

But China doesn’t represent an “existential threat” as President Donald Trump says, he added.

“Their economy now is struggling, but I think it is absolutely possible for us to have a positive working relationship with China,” Sanders said.

Sanders’s comments come just days after Trump “ordered” American businesses to leave China and return to the U.S.

Trump’s escalating trade war with China has resulted in an increase of tariffs that have deepened worries about the global economy and sparked rumors about an impending recession.

The Trump administration wants U.S. business to operate in places where “trading partners respect us and trade with us fairly,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained on Fox News.

Sanders said he tends to agree with Trump that “unfettered free trade” doesn’t help American businesses.

“What I said then and what I said now is trade is extremely important but you cannot have unfettered free trade written by large corporations and their CEOs, you need trade agreements that are designed to work for working families,” he told Hill.TV.