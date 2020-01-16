Bernie Sanders Endorses Cardi B’s Political Aspirations: She Would Be ‘Great’

‘I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) From pole-worker to poll-watcher: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders—considered by some to be the current front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary—said it would be “great” if Cardi B, a rapper and former stripper, ran for office.

Cardi B had hinted at a political run on Twitter, claiming that she’d make a good politician.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

“I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government,” Cardi B explained in another tweet.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics,” Sanders told TMZ on Tuesday.

Cardi B has signaled her support for Sanders in the past, filming a campaign video with his team in July to discuss the cancellation of student loan debt, the climate crisis, and raising the minimum wage.

“People are not perfect, but he has the perfect intentions,” Cardi B told Vogue magazine.

“He naturally cares about minorities,” she continued. “He actually cares about people getting Medicare because he knows they can’t afford it. I don’t feel like he’s just saying these things ’cause he want the vote.”

When asked why he supports Cardi B’s political aspirations back in July, Sanders said it’s because she understands which issues are “important” to America’s future generations.

“What it means is, what Cardi B does, not only is she an enormously popular entertainer, what she is doing is speaking to young people about the important issues that are on their minds and I applaud that very much,” he said.