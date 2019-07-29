Trump Wonders Why Bernie Wasn’t Called ‘Racist’ When HE Criticized Baltimore

Vermont Senator compared city to a ‘third world country’ in 2015…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders slammed President Trump’s comments about the “very dangerous & filthy” city of Baltimore, calling his tweets racist and “unbelievable.”

But just a few years ago, Sanders likened West Baltimore to a “third world country.” And the president wants to know why there wasn’t a massive response calling the Vermont Senator “racist,” as there has been with Trump’s criticism of liberal management of the city.

Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY! Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard! The fact is, Baltimore can be brought back, maybe…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump said Rep. Elijah Cummings’s Baltimore district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Sanders hit back and said it’s “unbelievable” that we have “a President of the United States who attacks American cities, who attacks Americans.”

Here’s what’s really going on: @RepCummings has been busy revealing the failures of the Trump administration and exposing the greed of Trump’s friends in the pharmaceutical industry, and our racist president doesn’t like it. https://t.co/tlfy2M4mzL https://t.co/6s4ZU6gvlW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 27, 2019

Ironically, Sanders also made disparaging comments about the city when he staged his first presidential campaign.

Hoping to reach African American voters, Sanders toured the West Baltimore neighborhood in 2015 and said the boarded row homes and crumbling streets were appalling.

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” Sanders told reporters at the time, according to the Baltimore Sun. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

Sanders was more than happy to attack Trump, though, for saying much of the same.

“Our job is to bring people together, to improve life for all people, not to be, have a racist President who attacks people because they are African Americans. That is a disgrace and that is why we’re going to defeat this President,” Sanders told CNN.