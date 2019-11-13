BERNIE: AOC Will Play a ‘Very, Very Important Role’ in His White House

‘I don’t know of any person [who] has had more of an impact on American politics as a freshman member of Congress than she has…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., promised to give Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, a “very, very important role” in the White House if he’s elected.

Asked if he would choose Ocasio–Cortez as his running mate if she were old enough to run, Sanders praised Ocasio–Cortez’s influence.

“Look, I’ve said this before, let me say it again and I don’t want you to hear this because your head will explode,” Sanders said during a joint interview with ABC News. “I don’t know of any person … who in the course of less than one year … has had more of an impact on American politics as a freshman member of Congress than she has.”

Ocasio–Cortez focuses on “real issues” such as “climate change” and “he usury rates that Wall Street are charging working people in this country,” Sanders said, and more important, she’s an “inspiration to working people all across this country and to young people in particular.”

Sanders said the future of this country depended on young people becoming more engaged in politics. “And there’s nobody I know that can do a better job inspiring young people than Alexandria,” he said.

Sanders didn’t clarify whether he’d give Ocasio–Cortez a Cabinet position, but he did say there was “no question” that she’d have an influence in his administration. “One way or another, absolutely,” he said.

Ocasio–Cortez endorsed Sanders’s campaign last month, hailing him as the head of a “working class movement to defeat Donald Trump.”

She heaped praise onto the self-avowed socialist’s wealth-redistribution policies, which would have allowed her family to support their basic needs while living in posh New York City suburb and to cover her costs for attending Boston University.

“When my parents struggled with being able to have health insurance, let alone me, Bernie was fighting for them,” Ocasio–Cortez said at a Sanders rally.

“He fought for me when I didn’t have health care as a waitress,” she continued. He fought for me when I graduated with over $20,000 in student debt.”

Two other members of the radical “Squad” also endorsed Sanders. His candidacy “transcends generation, ethnicity and geography,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said in a statement.