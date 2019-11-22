Ben Carson Feuds with Maxine Waters: ‘Basic Manners Elude You’

‘I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson defended himself and President Donald Trump against the “shamelessness” of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who attacked them both in a hot-headed, unprofessional letter.

Waters, the unhinged leftist who advocates discrimination and incivility, sent a letter on Oct. 28 about America’s homelessness to Trump.

“Your shamelessness knows no bounds,” said Waters, who represents southern Los Angeles County, where homeless people have made a mess of the namesake city. “From day one of your presidency, you have attacked our democracy and now you have set your ire on the 550,000 Americans who on any given night experience homelessness.”

Carson responded to Waters in a letter, The Hill reported.

“Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame,” Carson wrote. “Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent.”

“My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house,” he continued. “Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”

Waters was responding to the Trump Administration’s report, “The State of Homelessness in America,” which offers a plan “to unilaterally demolish homeless tent camps and relocate homeless individuals to federally-owned facilities.”

“To me, the most compassionate, obvious, and logical solution would be to get as many homeless Americans off the streets — with a roof over their heads — as soon as humanly possible,” Carson wrote.

But to Waters, Trump and Carson’s plan is an “effort to reduce the appearance rather than the rate of homelessness” and an attack on “human and civil rights.”

The attacks blindsided Carson because he has attempted to work with Waters on the issue.

“I have sent multiple letters to your office and requested numerous meetings, but each time you’ve refused,” Carson wrote. “Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician.”

Waters offered her solution to the homeless crisis in America: throwing more money at the federal bureaucracy.

“I recognize that the homelessness crisis that our nation faces is a humanitarian issue, requiring evidence driven solutions that treat people experiencing homelessness with dignity and respect,” Waters said. “That is why I have introduced H.R. 1856, the Ending Homelessness Act of 2019, to provide over $13 billion in funding to comprehensively address the crisis.”

Waters claimed, without evidence, that Carson is “increasing the barriers to emergency shelter for LGBTQ individuals experiencing homelessness.”

“Shamelessness is allowing anyone other than a biological female into a battered women’s shelter,” Carson wrote, according to Politico.

Waters responded to Carson’s most recent comments in a Nov. 19 press release.

“Ben Carson is like a duck out of water and has been a complete failure at HUD,” Waters said. “His basic philosophy is antithetical to his duties and HUD’s mission, and reports show he doesn’t spend much time at his job. HUD deserves a leader that understands and is committed to HUD’s mission. Ben Carson has never been that leader.”