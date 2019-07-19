BEHAR: Trump Should Be Charged w/ ‘Hate Speech’ for ‘Squad’ Tweets

‘This involves every female in this country…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Joy Behar, a leftist co-host of “The View” said President Trump should be “brought up on charges of hate speech” for criticizing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

After a large crowd at a North Carolina Trump rally chanted “Send her back!” in reference to Omar, Behar said Trump should be held accountable for “inciting violence” against sitting U.S. congresswomen.

“Why can’t he be brought up on charges of hate speech?” Behar asked.”Why can’t he be sued by the ACLU for hate speech? I don’t get it. How does he get away with this.”

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin agreed.

“He doesn’t care or doesn’t acknowledge the fact that what he is doing is possibly inviting violence towards these women, and women who are saying this is wrong. I don’t like this,” Goldberg said.

“No question,” Hostin agreed.

“This involves every female in this country,” Goldberg continued.

It is unclear whether the women were aware that no such statutes prohibiting “hate speech” exist in the United States due to First Amendment protections. A Youtube clip of the segment was subsequently removed from the site.

Trump later disavowed the rally chant, saying that he tried to move on quickly.

“I was not happy with it—I disagree with it,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.

But Behar claimed it doesn’t matter whether Trump agreed with it or not since he’s previously made “racist” comments about Omar, Tlaib, and AOC. Trump had previously tweeted that “The Squad” should “go back” to where they came from if they hate the U.S. so much.

Liberals are “always telling us how to run” the country, Trump said at the rally. “If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it.”