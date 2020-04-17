BEHAR: Mich. Protesters Should Give Up Right to COVID Treatment

‘Can’t they be charged and arrested for that?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Joy Behar, a co-host on The View, slammed the “racist” protest in Michigan against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s excessive coronavirus restrictions.

Behar suggested the protesters should “give up” their “right to treatment” if they catch the virus.

Thousands of protesters flooded the state capital Lansing on Wednesday to oppose Whitmer’s draconian executive order.

While arbitrarily permitting state-run liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries to remain open, it prohibits the sale of garden supplies and other goods now considered “nonessential,” as well as travel to and from other homes and visits to family members.

In addition to the inherent hypocrisy of Whitmer’s decree—and those of other state governors, critics note the orders are a blatant violation of the First Amendment and a frightening indicator of authoritarian tendencies while exploiting a global health crisis.

But the protesters were the ones out of line according to the radical leftist Behar, who demanded that they return to their homes.

“I would like to ask [the protesters] if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected,” she ranted on The View, according to Fox News.

“Are you going to say, ‘I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order’?” she continued. “They blocked an ambulance the other day. Can’t they be charged and arrested for that?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed and claimed Michiganders turned “Operation Gridlock” into a “racist protest” by carrying Confederate flags.

“If you are indeed upset about the stay-at-home order, I can understand that, because it is probably, I think, the most restrictive in the country, and people are very concerned about it,” Hostin explained.

“But I guess I just didn’t understand the manner in which it was done,” she continued. “… I thought rather than it becoming a stay-at-home order protest, it seemed to become some sort of racist protest.”

Behar went on to blame the protests on Fox News and its conservative hosts, before once again suggesting the protesters have lost the “right to treatment.”

“By the way, they’re watching Fox a little too much,” Behar said of the Michigan protesters. “So again, do you say ‘I won’t get the treatment if I get the virus’? That’s my question.”