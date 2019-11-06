BEHAR: Beto Should Have Concealed Gun-Grab Plans Until AFTER Election

‘If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take the guns away!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke should have waited until after he was elected to announce his mandatory gun buyback policy, said Joy Behar, the often-inflammatory, far-left co-host of ABC’s “The View.”

Because gun rights are such a controversial subject, Democrats should be more cautious, Behar explained. Blatant anti-gun policies are more than likely to drive even moderate voters away, she said.

“If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take the guns away!” she said. “Don’t tell them ahead of time!”

Co-host Meghan McCain noted that that’s exactly what law-abiding citizens fear will happen.

“By the way, that’s what people like me think they’re gonna do,” McCain responded. “That’s what people like me think is gonna happen, so I appreciate his honesty.”

O’Rourke, who captured national attention last year in his unsuccessful attempt to unseat Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, admitted on Friday that his campaign “does not have the means to move forward successfully.”

He announced on Twitter that he was dropping out of the 2020 Democratic primary race.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

O’Rourke made gun control a key feature of his campaign, vowing to clean the streets of so-called “assault-style” rifles.

“I think just as in any law that is not followed or flagrantly abused, there have to be consequences or else there is no respect for the law,” O’Rourke said. “So in that case, I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back, so that it cannot be potentially used against somebody else.”