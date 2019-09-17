BBC ‘Educational’ Series for Kids: There Are More Than 100 Genders

Transgender skeptics and objectors ‘just don’t know any better yet…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) BBC’s new video series for children, called “The Big Talk,” teaches kids that a there are more than 100 different gender ‘identities.’

The show, produced for children ages 9 to 12, according to BBC, allows “trusted adults” to answer kids’ questions about sex, gender, puberty and relationships.

In one video about gender, an adult explains that gender is an arbitrary phrase centered around society’s stereotypes. The questions asked during the episode include, “What are the different gender identities?,” “Why are there so many letters in LGBTQ?,” and “What do you think transgender means?”

“There are so many gender identities,” says a sex-education teacher in the video. The teacher then explains that gender is “who you are inside” and not a biological assignment.

“So we know we’ve got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now,” the teacher says. “You’ve got some people who might call themselves gender queer, who are just like, ‘I don’t really want to be anything in particular; I’m just going to be me.’”

The video also features a transgender activist, Leo Lardie, who talks about her transition and how it was the only way she could be “true about who I was, and let other people in on this.”

Lardie then says that those who disagree with transgenderism “just don’t know any better yet.”

After facing criticism for the video, BBC defended its decision and claimed the series “was contributed to by more than 50 independent experts and professionals and is intended to be used by teachers, within the safe space of the classroom, to prompt further conversation with their pupils on the topics raised,” the Christian Post reported.