Barack Obama Told Biden’s Advisers to Make Sure He Doesn’t ‘Embarrass Himself’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Barack Obama expressed his fears about his former vice president’s presidential campaign when talking to Joe Biden‘s top campaign advisers, telling them to ensure that Biden does not “embarrass himself” or “damage his legacy.”

The New York Times published a report about the strained Obama-Biden relationship and its most recent struggle: Biden, ostensibly representing the Obama administration’s legacy, is running to be president of the United States and stumbling all the way.

Back in 2016, Obama “pressured” Biden not to join the race, believing that Hillary Clinton would have a better shot at beating candidate Donald Trump and fortifying his legacy, GQ reported.

Before Biden entered the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, he and Obama talked at least six times and the former president discouraged the bid.

“You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” Obama said, appealing to personal concerns for Biden.

Biden insisted on running because he believes he could have defeated Trump in 2016 and thinks he will defeat him in 2020.

Obama’s worries to a great extent have manifested.

Biden misspeaks often when he speaks, producing more gaffes than any politician this election cycle by far, with sayings such as, “Poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids.”

Biden also has taken the role as punching bag for the inadequately progressive Obama administration. Obama, of course, would not have taken it, but Biden does not have the charisma or stamina for the fight with other, younger Democratic candidates.

“You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, told a defenselss Biden. “You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not.”