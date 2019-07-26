Grammy-Nominated Country Band’s Concert Canceled Over Confederate Flag

‘It seems that everybody kind of gets looking for something to get upset about … And I guess I’m just the flavor of the month…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A popular country band lost its second gig of the summer because of the Confederate flag in its logo.

The group, Confederate Railroad, was supposed to play at the Ulster County Fair in New York’s Hudson Valley on Aug. 1. But Ulster County canceled the gig after objections arose over the group’s logo, which features a steam locomotive flying Confederate flags.

“The Ulster County Fair must be an event that everyone can enjoy while representing the values of all members of our community,” Ulster County executive Pat Ryan said in a statement, according to USA Today.

“Any showcasing of a symbol of division and racism runs counter to that principle and will be vigorously opposed by my administration,” Ryan said.

The Grammy-nominated band has been a nationally recognized fixture of the country music scene since the early 1990s and continues to play about 100 dates per year, according to its website.

But Ulster County canceled its booking concert after several Hudson Valley residents started a petition in protest.

“Want a racist band at The Ulster County Fair? Of course not! The Ulster County Ag Society needs to denounce this blatant racism and cancel this band! Confederate symbols in the band name and posters (to say nothing of confederate merchandise at the fair) is traumutizing [sic] to many people especially people of color,” the Change.Org petition reads. “These symbols are also simply the opposite of patriotic! Let them know this band is not representative of our values!”

This is the second gig the group has lost. Earlier this month, Illinois canceled a state fair appearance by the band as well.

Confederate Railroad frontman Danny Shirley said the group won’t apologize for showcasing an important symbol of Southern history and heritage.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” he said. “I love the part of the country I’m from, and I will never apologize for that.”

The band’s name was inspired by a steam locomotive that was commandeered by a Union raiding party in Georgia during the Civil War, Shirley said. The locomotive is still on display in Kennesaw, Georgia, where it first scored its record deal.

“It seems that everybody kind of gets looking for something to get upset about,” Shirley said. “And I guess I’m just the flavor of the month.”