Baltimore Mayor Won’t Cooperate w/ ICE; Begs for Citizen Cooperation w/ Police;

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Baltimore Mayor Jack Young virtue-signals about governing a “welcoming” place that “respects the rights and dignity” of illegal aliens by not cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, he is begging Baltimore’s residents to cooperate with local police.

Following the feud between President Donald Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Andrew R. Arthur, a fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, wrote about the “Democrats’ schizophrenia on immigration” in Baltimore.

“Mexican drug cartels are exploiting weaknesses in our immigration laws and resources, both killing Baltimoreans with drugs and placing migrants in danger,” Arthur wrote for CIS.

In response to growing illegal alien crime, Young signed an executive order on Aug. 7 “directing city agencies to protect immigrants” and “approv[ing] funding for lawyers to represent residents facing deportation.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison made clear the city’s position toward immigration authorities.

“Our policy, it emphatically says we are not cooperating with ICE. I have not been contacted by ICE. I do not have any information that anyone in my department has been contacted by ICE,” Harrison said. “We only arrest people for criminal violations, and we do not ask about immigration status.”

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby even issued a directive saying that the city may not prosecute illegal aliens caught in “non-violent crimes such as trespassing, loitering, minor drug possession and petty theft.”

In June, Young pleaded with Baltimore’s “African American neighborhoods” to “stand up, and say enough is enough, and start” reporting criminals, WBAL reported.

He said he was “sick and tired” of violent crimes, including the 143 murderers that had occurred through June 2019 (now 212 in August).

“They expect, and need, cooperation from the public to solve crimes, even if it means that those members of the public who do come forward put their lives at risk,” Arthur wrote. “Such cooperation, however, only extends to laws those public officials want enforced.”

The laws Young and Harrison want enforced do not include immigration law, so it is hard for citizens to accept their plea as authentic when they themselves do not report other crimes.

Young and Harrison believe that enforcing immigration laws would prevent illegal aliens, fearing deportation or imprisonment, from reporting certain crimes.

Arthur, a former immigration judge, explained the dishonesty of this position.

“It is all for show,” Arthur said. “In the thousands of cases I heard (and argued), not one involved a person who came to the attention of the immigration authorities because they were the witness to, or victim of, a crime. In fact, many victims are eligible for U visas.”