Ayanna Pressley Plans Resolution for Kavanaugh Impeachment

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Despite the lack of new, corroborative evidence, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., plans to introduce a resolution calling for an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The New York Times published an article over the weekend claiming it had evidence of two new sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, but the evidence was not corroborated.

Both of the allegations had, in fact, already been reported to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the FBI, who both turned them down because of the lack of evidence.

Despite this, several Democrats have called for Kavanaugh’s removal from the bench.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford,” Pressley said in a statement, according to The Hill. “I believe Deborah Ramirez. It is our responsibility to collectively affirm the dignity and humanity of survivors.”

Pressley, whose seat in congress was once held by the notoriously lecherous President John F. Kennedy, launched her political career as an intern and district representative for Kennedy’s nephew, former Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy.

Another of Pressley’s fellow “Squad” members, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, interned for Sen. Edward Kennedy, whose storied carousing and predation of women culminated in the 1969 death of Mary Jo Kopechne.

Pressley, however, insinuated that the presence of the uncorroborated, decades-old assault accusations from left-wing ideologues was enough to disqualify and permanently stigmatize the Trump judicial appointee.

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” she continued. “We must demand justice for survivors and hold Kavanaugh accountable for his actions.”

If the resolution passes, the House will be able to organize a committee to investigate the claims made against Kavanaugh.

At least four Democratic presidential candidates have also gone on record calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Obama Housing Secretary Julian Castro and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

“Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached,” Warren wrote on Twitter.

Castro said: “It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath,” he tweeted. “He should be impeached and Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”

Similarly, Harris claimed Kavanaugh “lied to the U.S. Senate” and therefore “must be impeached.”