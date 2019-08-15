REPORT: Autopsy Showed Broken Bones in Epstein’s Neck

‘That would generally raise questions about strangulation, but it is not definitive…’

(Liberty Headlines) Preliminary autopsy findings showed convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had several neck bone breaks, according to anonymous sources cited by the Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that one of the fractures was in Epstein’s hyoid bone, near the Adam’s apple, which they said can happen in suicides by hanging.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell last weekend, and it was later reported he appeared to hang himself with a bed sheet.

But according to forensics experts, hyoid breaks “are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation,” the newspaper reported.

The experts said the hyoid fractures in suicides are more common in older men.

Epstein was 66.

“If, hypothetically, the hyoid bone is broken, that would generally raise questions about strangulation, but it is not definitive and does not exclude suicidal hanging,” said Jonathan Arden, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, to the Post.

Arden was not involved in Epstein’s autopsy.