Father of 8-Year-Old Killed in Atlanta Blasts BLM: ‘You Killed Your Own’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The father of the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed by protesters in Atlanta this week blasted the hypocrisy of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“They say black lives matter,” Secoriya Williamson, the father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, said. “You killed your own this time. … You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

“They say Black Lives Matter. You killed your own.” Secoriya Williamson, father of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, addressed the public during a press conf. today after his daughter was shot and killed last night while riding in a car w/ her mother in Southeast Atlanta. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/odowRbSXsq — Natisha Lance (@NatishaLance) July 5, 2020

Turner was shot while riding in the car with her mother and one other person when the driver attempted to enter a parking lot blocked off by protesters.

“group of armed individuals” confronted the vehicle, and at least one, and possibly two, of the protesters fired directly at the vehicle. Turner died at Atlanta Medical Center.

Turner’s mother, Chamaine Turner, broke down as she attempted to speak about her daughter during a press conference.

“She was only 8 years old,” Chamaine Turner said. “She would have been on Tik Tok dancing on her phone, just got done eating. We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks. We didn’t have anything to do with that. We’re innocent. My baby didn’t mean no harm.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also had stern words for BLM protesters who are now taking out their anger on their own community members.

“Enough is enough,” she said. “If you want people to take us seriously and you don’t want us to lose this movement, we can’t lose each other.”

In response to the shooting, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 National Guard troops.