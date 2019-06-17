Atheist Group Drops Lawsuit over Tax Exemption for Church Housing

‘Churches should be allowed to serve the neediest members of their communities without the tax man breathing down their neck…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) An atheist group threatening low-income churches and their legal tax exemptions gave up a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit upheld the parsonage allowance.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) sued the IRS in an attempt to end the parsonage allowance, a long-standing federal tax exemption given to religious groups so that ministers can live in tax-free housing and better serve their communities.

Without the parsonage allowance, churches nationwide would have to begin paying nearly $1 billion per year in new taxes.

The 7th Circuit rejected the FFRF’s challenge in March, ruling that the 65-year-old tax exemption is constitutional because of its historical significance and secular legislative purpose.

The court’s three-judge panel issued a unanimous decision, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Brennan, who said the parsonage allowance is “simply one of many per se rules that provide a tax exemption to employees with work-related house requirements.

“The government and intervenors, and amici curiae supporting their position, have provided substantial evidence of a lengthy tradition of tax exemptions for religion, particularly for church-owned properties,” wrote Brennan, an appointee of President Donald Trump.

The FFRF challenged the parsonage allowance in 2016 after two of its board of directors applied for a housing tax exemption and were denied.

They claimed the provision was discriminatory and that it violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

The 7th Circuit, however, said the parsonage allowance is not motivated by religion.

“Congress’s policy choice to ease the administration of the convenience-of-the-employer doctrine by applying a categorical exclusion is a secular purpose, not ‘motivated wholly by religious considerations,’” the court wrote.

“The tax code has long exempted housing allowances for ministers under the same principle that it exempts housing for soldiers, diplomats, peace corps workers, prison wardens, non-profit presidents, oil executives, school superintendents, teachers, nurses, fisherman, and many more,” Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, a nonprofit litigation group, said in a statement.

“The court rightly recognized that providing this kind of equal treatment to churches is perfectly constitutional, and churches should be allowed to serve the neediest members of their communities without the tax man breathing down their neck,” he said.