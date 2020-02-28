Ark. Judge Orders Hunter Biden to Be Deposed; ‘It’s Not a Work Excuse…What is It?’

‘Unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A few days after Hunter Biden attempted to delay his child support deposition, the Arkansas judge overseeing the case denied his request and ruled that Biden must appear before court.

Biden’s lawyers asked the court to delay the deposition until April, when most of the key primaries will have concluded.

But Circuit Judge Holly Meyer rejected Biden’s request and said “he needs to make himself available.”

“And unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” Meyer told Biden’s lawyers, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The deposition will determine how much Biden will be required to pay in child support to Alexis Lunden Roberts, a former stripper with whom Biden fathered a child.

Biden has attempted to avoid responsibility for the child, even denying that the child was his.

But after a DNA test confirmed that he was the father, Biden then tried to argue that he has no monthly income and should therefore not be held responsible.

Given his supposed unemployment, Meyer pressed Biden’s lawyers on why he could not appear until April.

“My question to you is, why could your client not be available until after April 1? All the information I have is that he’s unemployed,” she said during a phone call.

Biden’s lawyer, Brent Langdon, refused to say.

“I did not have his calendar per se,” Langdon replied. “My client stated that he was not going to be available until after April 1.”

Biden’s attempt to push the deposition hearing back until April could be an attempt to shield his father, Joe Biden, from criticism until after the key Democratic primaries have concluded.

Meyer, however, said that unless Hunter Biden can provide a legitimate reason, the deposition will take place as soon as next week.

“It’s not good enough for him to just say, ‘I’m not available.’ That’s not good enough. I need to know why he’s not available or where he is or what could possibly be more important than what’s going on in this case,” Meyer said. “And again, the only information I have is that your client’s not employed right now, so it’s not a work excuse. So what is it?”