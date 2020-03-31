UPDATE: Police Say Aquarium-Cleaner Hoax NOT Being Criminally Investigated

‘Prior to being transported to the hospital, Gary and Wanda clearly stated what they had done…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The police in Mesa, Arizona, said that the suspicious circumstances surrounding a couple who drank aquarium cleaner and claimed to believe it was a coronavirus cure had not resulted in a criminal investigation.

Det. Jason Flam, public information officer for the Mesa Police Department, said that after ingesting the poisonous chloroquine phosphate solution, Wanda Jo Lenius, 61, and her husband Gary, 68, had spoken to the police and acknowledged doing it intentionally.

“Prior to being transported to the hospital, Gary and Wanda clearly stated what they had done,” Flam told Liberty Headlines.

Gary later died as a result.

Flam said the case was being handled solely by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several inconsistencies appeared to suggest a possible hoax orchestrated to smear President Donald Trump, who had previously touted the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

The drug is currently undergoing clinical trials. Anthony Fauci, a leading pandemic expert with the National Institutes of Health who is serving on the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, urged restraint but said he did not disagree with Trump in “substance” over the drug’s life-saving potential.

Nonetheless, many in the left-wing media attempted to smear Trump over it, alleging that his claims amounted to disinformation.

Some have used the statements to rationalize partisan efforts to stop airing Trump’s daily press briefings, and Twitter has attempted to scrub references to the drug on its platform.

After the Lenius’s story broke, several outlets omitted the fact that the couple had ingested fish-tank cleaner, misleadingly suggesting that they had been poisoned by the malaria drug Trump had tweeted about.

Wanda Lenius also repeatedly blamed the president, even though there were no indications that the two were experiencing coronavirus symptoms at the time that they took the supposed cure.

Although preliminary reports declined to identify the pair, the Free Beacon was able to confirm their identities based on information provided in a local report. It discovered that they were frequent donors to left-wing causes including a stem-cell research advocacy organization and the pro-abortion Emily’s List.

Online records also show that the Leniuses had waged an extensive legal battle with their previous employer, the John Deere Company, over claims including workplace harassment, discrimination and emotional harm.