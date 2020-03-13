AOC Blames ‘Voter Suppression’ for Bernie’s Loss in Dem.-Controlled Michigan

‘At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, it is disappointing to see people standing in long lines for hours today waiting to vote in Michigan…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., blamed “rampant voter suppression” for Bernie Sanders’s loss in Michigan, despite the fact that the state and most of its populated counties are run by Democrats.

During a rare interview on Fox News, Ocasio–Cortez was asked how she could argue that leftism is winning when Joe Biden, who is running on a more moderate platform, has won many of the important swing states, such as Michigan.

She claimed that there was an intentional effort to suppress the progressive vote.

“I think one thing that isn’t being talked about is the rampant voter suppression in this country,” she told Fox News’s Bret Baier.

“Right there in Ann Arbor, where we had that rally, those kids were waiting three hours in line to vote in Michigan,” she continued. “And so when we talk about who’s turning out and who’s not turning out, we absolutely—“

“So, just to be clear,” Baier interrupted, “you’re saying that you think voters didn’t get to vote that wanted to vote in Michigan?”

“Absolutely,” Ocasio–Cortez declared. “You know, obviously, there’s also more that we need to do in terms of turning out youth voters. We need to make sure that we’re inspiring young people to turn out. But when you do turn out, you should not be waiting three, four, seven hours in order to vote.”

Ann Arbor is one of Michigan’s most liberal cities and has been under Democratic control for years. But that didn’t stop Ocasio–Cortez or Sanders from attacking county election officials.

“At a time when Democrats correctly attack Republicans for voter suppression, it is disappointing to see people standing in long lines for hours today waiting to vote in Michigan and around the country,” Sanders said in a press release on Tuesday after it became clear he had lost Michigan.

“People should not have to miss a day of work to exercise their right to vote. This is an outrage. Election officials must address these problems immediately, and if necessary, keep polling places open longer.”