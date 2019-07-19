AOC: Trump is Putting ‘Millions of Americans’ in Danger w/ ‘Violent Rhetoric’

‘This is not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, claimed President Donald Trump is putting “millions of Americans” in danger by encouraging and engaging in “violent rhetoric.”

“Well I think the president put millions of Americans in danger last night,” Ocasio–Cortez told reporters. “His rhetoric is endangering lots of people.”

The freshman Democrat was referring to Trump’s rally in North Carolina, in which the crowd started chanting “Send her back!” after Trump referred to far-leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“This is not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it is about creating a volatile environment in this country through violent rhetoric that puts anyone like Ilhan—anyone who believes in the rights of all people—in danger,” Ocasio–Cortez continued. “And I think that he has a responsibility for that environment.”

Although Trump has been critical of Omar, he disavowed the rally chant, telling reporters that he “was not happy with it.”

“I disagree with it,” he said on Thursday.

Other Republicans have also spoken out against the chant but have defended Trump.

“Those chants have no place in our party or our country,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said, adding that “the president did not join in” the chanting and intentionally “moved on.” When asked whether Trump should have stopped the crowd, McCarthy blasted the media’s bias against Trump.

“You want to dislike the president so much, you want to try to hold him accountable for something in a big audience,” he said. “I think that’s an unfair position.”

The “Send her back!” chant carried obvious echoes of Trump’s favorite 2016 chant, “Lock her up,” which referred to his corruption-ridden political opponent, Hillary Clinton. That chant became a hallmark of Trump rallies even long after he had defeated Clinton.

Although Clinton has yet to be incarcerated, the Justice Department is currently investigating her campaign’s role in promoting the Steele Dossier that triggered now-debunked accusations of Russian collusion, resulting in the lengthy and costly Mueller investigation.