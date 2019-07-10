After Trump Case, AOC Sued for Blocking Political Opponents on Twitter

‘Ocasio-Cortez is acting cowardly and should be ashamed of her attempts to silence me…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Just hours after a federal court ruled that elected officials can’t block individuals on social media, a former Democratic New York assemblyman sued Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for preventing him to respond to her on social media.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked me on Twitter yesterday apparently because my critique of her tweets and policies have been too stinging,” Dov Hikind said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Just today the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that elected officials cannot block individuals from their Twitter accounts, thereby setting a precedent that Ocasio-Cortez must follow. Twitter is a public space, and all should have access to the government officials on it.”

The federal appeals court upheld an earlier ruling that President Donald Trump cannot block users based on their personal viewpoints, calling such an act a violation of the First Amendment.

Ocasio-Cortez has blocked several users, including journalists.

The Daily Caller said Ocasio-Cortez blocked the site’s Twitter account in May after it confronted her about falsehoods promoted in her Green New Deal.

And OANN’s Liz Wheeler said she was similarly blocked after she engaged in “respectful & civil” debate with her.

Journalist Harry Cherry and The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra were also blocked earlier this year.

Hikind said he is looking for other potential co-plaintiffs and additional evidence.

“It’s unclear if Ocasio-Cortez is aware of this ruling or not, but either way, I have decided, after speaking with my legal counsel, to initiate a lawsuit against her for blocking me and a host of other public figures,” Hikind said. “Ocasio-Cortez is acting cowardly and should be ashamed of her attempts to silence me. I’ve done nothing but address her ignorance and disregard for the truth.

“She constantly brags about the millions of followers she has but is afraid of my speech. She is a hypocrite. I’m looking forward to the day she has to unblock me so that free speech in America is guaranteed even when it offends!”