AOC Threatens to Sue Barstool Sports over Anti-Union Stance

‘I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, threatened Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, for speaking out against employees who try to unionize.

After employees at Ringer, a sports and culture website, tried to unionize, Portnoy took to Twitter to mock them, sharing an article he previously wrote in 2015 about how pointless and harmful unions are.

“I hope and I pray that Barstool employees try to unionize,” he wrote in the 2015 post. “I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens. Nothing would please me more than to break it into a million little pieces.”

In response, a staff writer for Live Science, Rafi Letzter, offered to help any Barstool employee interested in starting a union.

Portnoy responded: “If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot.”

That’s when AOC decided to wade into the conversation, threatening to hold Portnoy in contempt of the National Labor Relations Act, which makes it illegal for companies to fire or discipline employees who decide to unionize.

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.” ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions. See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

Portnoy shot back and asked AOC to debate him.

I started a media empire by myself. Worked 32 hour days, 8 days a week.Delivered newspapers till my fingers fell off. Almost died of exhaustion 7 times. Now I employee 250 people who love their jobs. But yeah I’ll listen to snowflakes tell me how to run my company #brickbybrick — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 14, 2019

She refused to respond, but apparently decided to fund-raise off of the interaction.

For anybody wondering real reason O’CRAZIO Cortez @AOC decided to get involved in something she knows nothing about yesterday it shouldn’t be surprising shes using @barstoolsports as excuse to milk people for donations.She won’t debate me but she won’t shut up about me either pic.twitter.com/JCsG9Sd7xw — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 14, 2019

“Yesterday Barstool Sports’ founder went to Twitter to break national labor law and threaten to fire any employee who tried to form a union,” the fundraising email reads. “But Alexandria wasn’t having any of his anti-union scare tactics … Our campaign will always stand in solidarity with workers who exercise their right to unionize.”