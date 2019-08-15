AOC Threatens to Sue Barstool Sports over Anti-Union Stance

‘I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, threatened Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, for speaking out against employees who try to unionize.

After employees at Ringer, a sports and culture website, tried to unionize, Portnoy took to Twitter to mock them, sharing an article he previously wrote in 2015 about how pointless and harmful unions are.

“I hope and I pray that Barstool employees try to unionize,” he wrote in the 2015 post. “I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens. Nothing would please me more than to break it into a million little pieces.”

In response, a staff writer for Live Science, Rafi Letzter, offered to help any Barstool employee interested in starting a union.

Portnoy responded: “If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot.”

That’s when AOC decided to wade into the conversation, threatening to hold Portnoy in contempt of the National Labor Relations Act, which makes it illegal for companies to fire or discipline employees who decide to unionize.

Portnoy shot back and asked AOC to debate him.

She refused to respond, but apparently decided to fund-raise off of the interaction.

“Yesterday Barstool Sports’ founder went to Twitter to break national labor law and threaten to fire any employee who tried to form a union,” the fundraising email reads. “But Alexandria wasn’t having any of his anti-union scare tactics … Our campaign will always stand in solidarity with workers who exercise their right to unionize.”

