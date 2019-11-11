AOC Still Blocks Conservative Critics, Despite Court Ruling Against It

‘I would challenge her to show me the harassment…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still blocking critics on Twitter, even after being taken to court for what one former Brooklyn Assemblyman called a violation of the First Amendment.

Ocasio-Cortez apologized to Dov Hikind for blocking him on Twitter, eventually restoring his ability to view her posts and comment on them.

But she’s made it clear she has no intention of unblocking everyone. At least four conservatives still don’t have access to her Twitter account, including former journalist Harry Cherry, Ohio state lawmaker Niraj Antani, One America News host Liz Wheeler, and the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra.

“I reached out to … her former chief of staff Saikat [Chakrabarti] asking to be unblocked and I never heard back,” Cherry told the New York Post.

Antani said that at the First Amendment is clear and “requires” Ocasio-Cortez to unblock everyone, even those she disagrees with.

Ocasio-Cortez admitted as much after Hikind sued her in July.

Hikind “has a First Amendment right to express his views and shouldn’t be blocked for them,” she said in a statement, noting that she “reserves the right to block users who engage in actual harassment.”

Saavedra said disagreeing with Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter doesn’t qualify as “harassment.”

“Ocasio-Cortez blocked me back in April after I posted a video that showed her using an accent to speak to an African-American audience at [Rev. Al Sharpton’s] National Action Network,” he told the Post.

Wheeler said she, too, was blocked after pointing out the flaws in Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to vote against a bill providing humanitarian relief at the southern border.

“I would challenge her to show me the harassment,” Wheeler said. “I actually defend this woman on a regular basis when people make fun of her looks, or the way she gestures, or when she was a bartender.”

Ocasio-Cortez could likely be sued again if she doesn’t unblock her critics.

A federal appeals court ruled this summer that public officials such as President Donald Trump violate the Constitution by blocking people on social media platforms.

But Ocasio-Cortez has yet to say whether she will reinstate access to her Twitter account.