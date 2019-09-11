AOC: Put Every Republican ‘On the Record’ About Impeachment So They Are ‘Stain'(ed)

‘It is beyond time, and we have to end this lawlessness and corruption coming out of the White House…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, said she wants every Republican go “on the record” about impeachment so that those who are against removing President Donald Trump from office must live with “that stain on their careers.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on potential impeachment inquiry: “I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption, having it on the record … because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness.” pic.twitter.com/FCGzNeiccI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2019

“It is beyond time, and we have to end this lawlessness and corruption coming out of the White House,” she continued.

Thus far, no evidence of impeachable conduct has been publicly presented.

Although Democrats long promised to make their case via the Mueller Report on Russian collusion, those efforts ultimately were deflated following the nearly two-year investigation.

However, partisan Democrats in Congress have been unrelenting in the investigative efforts that have been widely derided as a “fishing expedition” by Trump and his supporters.

The House Judiciary Committee is reportedly planning on moving toward a formal impeachment inquiry, a move Ocasio-Cortez and the other far-left House Democrats have been pushing for for months.

The President is corrupt and must be impeached. https://t.co/L4fS2pExDe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 7, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she did not support bringing an impeachment vote to the full House floor unless she knew it would pass the Senate. Even now, it’s unlikely the House could get a majority—218 votes—to bring charges against the president.

Ocasio–Cortez said that if Republicans want to “fail” the impeachment inquiry, they need to own up to it.

“Judiciary Democrats are trying to pull a fast one on Americans,” Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Fox News in response to the inquiry.

“They know they don’t have the votes for the whole House to impeach, so they’re trying to adopt committee rules to govern an ‘impeachment investigation’ the House hasn’t even authorized,” said Collins, the leading Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

He added that if Democrats like Ocasio–Cortez want to move forward with impeachment, then they need to hold a floor vote.

“If they really want to do this, they have to bring impeachment to the floor,” Collins said. “This is simply a show. It is a travesty. And, frankly, they should be ashamed.”