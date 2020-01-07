AOC Named ‘Porker of the Year’ in Online Poll

Freshman NY congresswoman made quite an entrance into politics with $93 trillion Green New Deal proposal…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Citizens Against Government Waste declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the “Porker of the Year” for her rampant effort to spend and subsidize special interests.

Five other candidates—including Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, as well as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren—were also nominated for their participation in “plugging pricey policies, promoting earmarks and wasteful practices, and pushing a big-spending agenda,” CAGW reported.

Voters ultimately chose Ocasio–Cortez in an online poll conducted during the past month. She secured 54 percent of the vote.

Ocasio–Cortez previously won CAGW’s March 2019 “Porker of the Month” award for introducing the Green New Deal, a plan that would bankrupt America and ensure energy shortages.

Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, came in a distant second place with 25 percent of the vote, despite her big-money proposals for universal government-mandated healthcare, universal taxpayer-funded college tuition and a student-loan debt bailout.

Warren won the May 2019 “Porker of the Month” award for the proposals related to college debt and tuition.

Ocasio–Cortez’s Green New Deal would cost about $93 trillion over a 10-year period, according to the American Action Forum.

That’s about twice as much as the federal government would spend over the next decade on every other function, including the military, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Taxes would have to increase drastically and existing services would falter.

Notwithstanding the threat of a socialist takeover of the entire U.S. economy, the Green New Deal provided a few laughs, including its demand of “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

The policy proposal also called for the elimination of combustion engines, air travel and cow flatulence—though Ocasio–Cortez’s staff later admitted that they may not be able “to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”