AOC Says Marginalized Communities ‘Have No Choice But to Riot’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, claimed that some marginalized communities “have no choice but to riot” if they lack necessary resources.

“Once you have a group that is marginalized and marginalized and marginalized, then you create—once someone doesn’t have access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot. And it doesn’t have to be that way,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with the “Ebro in the Morning” show.

The freshman Democrat was specifically referencing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, but she said the same could be true about communities in the U.S.

“I’m not even talking about Palestinians,” she said. “I’m talking about communities in poverty in the United States, I’m talking about Latin America, I’m talking about all over the world.

“We experienced times like that in our history in this country,” she added, referencing riots in her hometown of the Bronx in the 1960s. “Social destabilization is what happens when people do not have a plan or feel like there’s no vision for their future.”

Several major cities—including Baltimore, which recently faced heavy criticism from President Donald Trump—faced urban rioting during the second term of the Obama administration.

Officials, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, were condemned at the time for seeming to side with the rioters and tacitly condone their illegal behavior.

Ocasio–Cortez also pushed back on the show against Republicans who have described her anti-Israel sentiments as anti-Semitic, arguing Trump and the GOP engage in their own kind of anti-Semitism but use their defense of Israel as a “card” to cover for it.

“There’s this conversation that gets started—and frankly, it’s advanced by the right wing—that, if you engage in any critique, that must mean that you are against the existence of a nation,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“But we don’t engage in any other country like that [except Israel],” she continued. “We don’t talk about the UK like that. We don’t talk about China like that. We don’t talk about the United States, we don’t talk about—if you critique any other country, they don’t say, ‘Do you believe in Britain’s right to exist?'”

Trump also criticized Ocasio–Cortez and other socialist-leaning congresswomen supported by the Justice Democrats, who have seemed to endorse anti-American views and positions.

After telling the members of “The Squad” that they should “go back” and fix the countries they held their allegiances, his remarks were widely attacked by members of the Left and the mainstream media, who claimed they were “racist.”